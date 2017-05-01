SC to meet the government’s REAL ID standards

It is time to start getting your documents ready to get a new South Carolina ID. Odds are the one you have right now will not be able to get you on a flight next year.

South Carolina is complying with a federal law that requires licenses be more difficult to forge.

The REAL ID requirements were created by Congress in 2005 following research after the 9/11 attacks. South Carolina has been issuing ID’s that meet the Federal standard since 2010 but their database does not meet the national guidelines.

Starting May 15th, South Carolinians can apply for REAL ID’s that will be accepted as a valid ID to board flights, enter federal buildings or get onto a military base.

The new licenses are expected to be rolled out later this year or early 2018.

Lawmakers have penned a letter to the Department Homeland Security asking for an extension to 2020 to give the population more time to get the REAL ID

To get a REAL ID from the DMV you will need:

Two documents that prove your current address.

Proof of us citizenship

Proof of your social security number.

The register for a new ID, it costs $25.

For a additional info on REAL ID requirements, click here.