Roseanne Barr wants to do a reboot of ‘Roseanne’

(WCBD) — A popular 90’s sitcom maybe getting a reboot following 20 years since the series ended.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Roseanne” star and creator Roseanne Barr is on board for a revival. John Goodman and Sara Gilbert are reportedly on board, too.

The show is currently being shopped to different networks, with Netflix being one of the networks bidding on the project.

Revivals of popular television shows have been a recent trend; first starting with the show “Full House,” which is now a Netflix show called “Fuller House.” Most recently the show “Gilmore Girls,” was also revived for a special four episodes, which also appeared on Netflix.

The sitcom premiered in 1988, telling the story of a blue-collar family struggling with economic issues.

Will you be tuned in?