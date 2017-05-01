Restaurant owner apologizes for workers over anti-cop song

By and Published:
Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q restaurant

GARNER, N.C. (AP) – The owner of a Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q restaurant in North Carolina has apologized after a Facebook post said his employees sang the rap song “F— tha Police” as officers from the Raleigh Police Department ate.

News outlets report that a post written on the Raleigh Police Protective Association’s page on Friday night says employees, including the manager, sang the N.W.A. song while the officers were eating at the restaurant in Garner, outside Raleigh.

Store owner David Harris later posted an apology saying he would investigate and fire anyone who showed a lack of respect for law enforcement.

Raleigh Police Protective Association President Matthew Cooper says the group has accepted the apology.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s