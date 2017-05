NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A traffic stop turns into a vehicle pursuit in North Charleston early Monday morning.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a driver sped away from a traffic stop on I-26 near Ashley Phosphate.

We’re told the suspect crashed the car into some trees near highway 78 and the car caught fire.

Both people inside that car got out and medics took them to the hospital.

Deputies say they’re still working on the charges.