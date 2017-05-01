NC students ‘catfish’ teacher, share teacher’s nude photos, officials say

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Onslow County teenagers were arrested after the sheriff’s office said they catfished their teacher and then shared nude photos of the teacher with other students.

Brian Joshua Anderson and Brittney Renee Luckenbaugh, both 16, obtained the nude photos by catfishing the teacher through a social media site, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Catfishing is when someone lies about who they are online and enters a relationship with someone using that fictional online persona.

The Sheriff’s Office said Anderson and Luckenbaugh shared the nude photos with other Swansboro High School students.

Anderson and Luckenbaugh were each charged with misdemeanor disclosure of private images.

They were given $5,000 unsecured bonds and are scheduled to appear in court June 15.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective L. Kensington, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2017006401 when calling.