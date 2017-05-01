Name for April the giraffe’s baby to be announced Monday

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) — The time has finally come! On Monday, we will learn the name of the second most famous giraffe in the world: April the giraffe’s baby boy.

People all over the world were glued to their computers for weeks watching April the giraffe throughout her pregnancy and birth.

Her baby boy has remained nameless since he was born about two weeks ago. Shortly after his birth, the Animal Adventure Park in New York started a contest allowing fans to vote on a name for him.

On Sunday night, the zoo announced that a name had been chosen. It will be announced Monday morning.