Monday’s Most Wanted

Berkeley county investigators are looking for a woman who sold a mobile home to a family. They moved into the home, only to later find themselves homeless and out of about $10,000.

“Essentially she sold a mobile home to an individual, that she did not own the mobile home.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Mae Karissa Nicole Lyons is 28 years old. She’s from Ladson.

According to the police report, back in November, she advertised a mobile home for sale on Craigslist. A buyer responded, and agreed to buy the home, giving her $8,000. “They moved the mobile home to another location and then discovered that the paperwork was not legal.”

Later, the new owner learned there was a lien on the home, and the lien holder came and repossessed the home, towing it away. “So not only are they out $8000, another $2000 to have the mobile home moved, and now they don’t own a home and they don’t have a place to live.”

Officials say Lyons knew the home was about to be repossessed. “We think she may be in the Ladson area of Charleston or Berkeley County… and we’ve been looking for Karissa Lyons since we obtained warrants and we’ve not been able to locate her… when you look at the photo, please give us a call if you know her whereabouts and let us go pick her up.”

If you have any information about where Lyons is located, call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.