McDonald’s is phasing out Hi-C Orange

Say goodbye to Hi-C Orange at McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain will begin phasing out the beverage on May 1, according to a memo posted on Reddit. It’ll be gone completely after July.

The chain is introducing a new “proprietary” beverage called Sprite TropicBerry that will be served exclusively at McDonald’s locations as part of the company’s partnership with Coca-Cola, according to the memo.

McDonald’s website touts Hi-C Orange Lavaburst as “packed with crisp citrus flavor,” but customers won’t be able to enjoy it for much longer. You may still have time to order the drink because McDonald’s locations are advised to keep selling it until current supply is gone.

McDonald’s has the right to sell (and not sell) any beverage it wants; however, social media is now packed with broken hearts crying orange Lavaburst tears.

How is McDonalds gonna go and get rid of orange Hi-C like that dude? Wtf am I supposed to get with my nuggets now? — Jordan Midas (@JordanMidas) April 28, 2017

McDonald's getting rid of the Orange Hi-C is the worst news I've gotten since i found out Caesar dressing is made from anchovies — Mikey Wagz (@Mikey_Wagz) April 27, 2017

I AM LIVID!!! The main reason why I go to McDonald's is for a Orange Hi-C, hold the ice please. Smh! https://t.co/ryP4znPUvk — Carl Gallagher. (@CoolKidRoach) April 27, 2017