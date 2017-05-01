Local advocates fight against progressive disease

Charleston, SC (WCBD) — It’s the 6th leading cause of death in the United States, and today there is no cure. The disease is Alzheimer’s and it’s estimated that 5.5 million people are living with it.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that leads to memory loss and even loss of cognitive function. 1 out of 3 seniors will die of Alzheimer’s. It also affects 200,000 people under the age of 65.

Currently, there is treatment for symptoms, but there is no cure.

We spoke with Heather Van Lin, an advocate and fundraiser with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Her mother was diagnosed with early on-set Alzheimer’s at the age of 57.

Van Lin became interested in learning everything she could about the disease, and when her mother passed at the age of 63, she took the fight to Washington. Heather now volunteers as an advocate for change. She talks with congressmen and senators about the need for funding and the toll that the disease takes on caregivers.

Our series continues Tuesday with a look at the sacrifices made by those who are primary caregivers to their friends and loved ones.