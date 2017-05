CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Portions of Folly Road are closed following a gas leak Monday morning.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Northbound lanes in front of 866 Folly Road, near Camp Road, is closed. Officials responded to the area just before 11 a.m.

Northbound lanes in front of 866 Folly Rd near Camp Rd are shut down due to a gas leak. Use caution/ avoid if possible. #chstrfc #chsnews — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) May 1, 2017

