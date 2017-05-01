Doctors to provide free skin cancer screenings Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, May 1, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Charleston dermatologists and certified dermatological providers are partnering to provide the public a free skin cancer screening.

The event is scheduled to take place at Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston at Henry Tecklenburg Drive in West Ashley.

You can register by 843-556-8886 ext. 1101, visiting http://www.dermandlaser.com, or Eventbrite.com. Registration is required.

To raise awareness of melanoma and other types of skin cancer, and to encourage early detection through self-exams, the American Academy of Dermatology designates the first Monday in May as Melanoma MondayⓇ. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one person dies of melanoma every 52 minutes.

Each year in the U.S. more than 5.4 million cases of nonmelanoma skin cancer are treated in more than 3.3 million people.