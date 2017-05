MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A special visitor made his way to Patriots Point Sunday afternoon.

Veterans welcomed Mel Gibson aboard the USS LAFFEY.

According to Patriots Point, the actor/director came to the Lowcountry to learn about the ship and the attack it sustained at Okinawa in WWII.

Gibson is known for his work in The Passion of the Christ, Braveheart, and Hacksaw Ridge.