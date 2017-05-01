$50 Lowe’s coupon circulating on Facebook is bogus

(WCBD) — A fake coupon scam is circulating on social media involving Lowe’s Home Improvement. The bogus Facebook link is an ad that promises $50 off your next purchase to celebrate Mother’s Day.

After clicking on the post to claim your coupon, you are taken to what appears to be an official Lowe’s survey site (pay close attention to the URL in your browser’s address bar). In reality, this page is a fake and the survey is designed to steal your information.

“The fake coupon is a phishing scam to gather your personal information. Lowe’s is not affiliated with this coupon in any way. Please by careful,” the company said on social media.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips on how to spot a giveaway or gift card scam:

Don’t believe what you see. It’s easy to steal the colors, logos, and header of any other established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender. Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information for coupons or giveaways. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there’s a link to their privacy policy. When in doubt, do a quick web search. If the giveaway is a scam, this is likely to reveal an alert or bring you to the organization’s real website, where they may have posted further information. Watch out for a reward that’s too good to be true. Businesses typically give out small discounts to entice customers. If the offer seems too good to be true (a $100 voucher or 50% discount) it may be a scam. Look for a mismatched subject line and email body. Many of these scams have an email subject line promising one thing, but the content of the email is something completely different.

Dozens took to Lowe’s Facebook page to ask about the coupon.