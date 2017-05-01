1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead and three others injured following a head-on crash on SC Hwy 61 at the Colleton-Dorchester County line Sunday evening.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, two passenger cars struck head-on just west of the Edisto River bridge on April 30 at about 6:22 p.m.

Both drivers were trapped inside of their vehicles. A front seat passenger in one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. An infant in the same vehicle received non-life threatening injuries.

Dorchester EMS transported the patients to a Trauma Center. One patient was flown by medical helicopter from a landing zone in Givhans.

The Highway in the area of the accident was closed for seven hours.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

