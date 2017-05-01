1 dead, 1 injured following incident at North Charleston Paper Mill

Related Coverage Emergency crews responding to incident at N. Charleston paper mill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Federal labor officials are now investigating an incident at a North Charleston manufacturing plant that left one person dead and another person injured Sunday night.

Officials say at approximately 8:45 p.m. on April 30, 2017, an incident took place at KapStone Paper Mill in North Charleston involving employees performing maintenance work in an operating area that was offline for repairs.

We’re told the incident resulted in one employee death and injuries to a second employee. Medics transported the second employee to a local hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

“Our primary concern is for the privacy and welfare of the families involved and for the safety and well-being of employees working on our site,” a statement from Director Public Affairs and Communications for KapStone Paper Larry Cobb.

South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently investigating.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.