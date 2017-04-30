South Carolina man gets life in prison for killing a toddler

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man is sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a toddler in the chest.

Local media outlets report Timothy Sanders of Hartsville was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder for the December 2013 death of 21-month-old Madison Dolford.

Prosecutor Kernard Redmond says the death penalty was withdrawn partly because Sanders was diagnosed last year with stage-four lung cancer.

Redmond says the child’s death was planned. Sanders initially told officers someone else killed the girl, but home surveillance video showed Sanders laying out a gun and gloves.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee says the child was shot while playing in the front yard with her mother, who called 911.

The child’s mother also faces murder and conspiracy charges. Her case is scheduled for trial in June.