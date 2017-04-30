Security firm fired after high school student pepper sprayed twice

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – A school district in South Carolina has fired a private security firm after an officer twice pepper sprayed a high school student.

Orangeburg 5 spokesman Bill Clark said Friday the district ended its contract with DTH Protective Services. He says officers employed in schools are supposed to de-escalate situations, not cause disruptions.

Clark says the North Middle/High School student was sprayed after being asked to turn off music playing on a cellphone. The student did, but the music started playing again.

Clark says the officer sprayed again after following the student into the school’s Career Center. Six other students were affected. All of the students returned to school Friday.

No messages could be left at two phone numbers for the Orangeburg firm. An email message Saturday was not immediately returned.