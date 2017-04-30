One person killed in I-95 crash in Colleton County



COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Colleton County that took place over the weekend.

The accident happened on I-95 near mile marker 49 at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

SCHP says both cars were traveling north before they collided and veered off the side of the road.

One car hit a tree, killing the driver. A female passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The other car held three people and no one sustained injuries.

The deceased driver has not been identified.

