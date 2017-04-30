Girls on the Run teaches girls how to be healthy and confident

Girls on the Run works with girls from 3rd- 8th grade in an after-school program which uses running to teach how to become independent thinkers, enhance their problem solving skills and make healthy decisions. Their training from the past semester leads up to the Spring Season 5K on May 13th at 8AM in Park Circle. It is not timed and is a celebration of what the girls have achieved throughout the school year.

The 5K is not open to the community in terms of racing, but they are still looking for community sponsors and volunteers to help out on race day. For more information, click here.