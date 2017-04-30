Authorities respond to fatal collision on Highway 61

Colleton County, SC (WCBD)- Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County.

Authorities tell us it happened near the Edisto River bridge on Highway 61 around 6:30 Sunday evening.

We have reached out for more information and will update you on air and online.

