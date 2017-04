FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCBD) — A woman is recovering from minor injuries after a shark bit her in the water along Folly Beach Saturday.

Folly Beach Public Safety confirms around 11:00 a.m., a surfer was coming into shore on her surf board when a shark bit her on her left heel.

Officials say she was taken to the hospital with the minor injury.

This is the first reported shark bite of the beach season, according to Folly Beach Public Safety. Officials say they receive 3-4 shark bite reports each year.