Charleston County Parks and Recreation’s Shaggin’ on the Cooper returns for summer starting April 29. It is held at the Memorial Waterfront Pier in Mt. Pleasant. Gates open at 7pm and dancing starts at 8pm. Advance tickets are $8 per person, or $10 at the door.

The schedule for the 2017 Shaggin’ on the Cooper is:

April 29- The Sugarbees

May 13- Shem Creek Boogie Band

June 10- Ocean Drive Party Band

August 12- Vinyl Daze

September 9- The Coppertones