Hope Jam raises money for children battling cancer

8-year-old Ethen Richardson died while battling an inoperable brain tumor. Before his death, friends of the family threw the first “Hope Jam” to raise money for treatment costs. Now, Ethen’s parents and the Ethen Richardson Foundation hold the Hope Jam every year to help families who are going through the same struggles. The money raised stays with local families fighting childhood cancer. It helps pays for the costs that fall by the wayside when time, funds, and energy are focused on treatment. The money covers everything from mortgage payments, to travel expenses, and food costs for these families.

The Hope Jam features live music, an auction, raffles, and dancing. It is at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms starting at 7pm April 29th. Tickets are $20 if you purchase early here, or $25 dollars at the door.