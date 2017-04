AWENDAW, SC (WCBD) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a man.

Deputies responded to the report on Derries Road around 2:30 p.m Saturday. They found one man hurt, and he was taken to the hospital.

Charleston County Detectives and Crime Scene investigators are still working the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.