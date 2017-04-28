Student suspended after posting “Slaves for Sale” on Craigslist

(CNN) – A male student in Florida who posted a Craigslist ad titled “Two Slaves for Sale” with a photo of two female high school students has been suspended.

Officials began investigating the ad Wednesday night after it was posted to Craigslist; it was shared on Facebook hundreds of times.

Fleming Island High School senior Autumn Olsen said, “I think this went way too far. This shouldn’t have been a joke at all.”

Olsen is friends with the girls in this Craigslist ad, titled: Two Slaves for Sale 470 dollars. The description: Two healthy slave gals for sale. Good condition hard work ethic. If you need another pair of hands in the farm or house you are in luck.

The ad has since been taken down but it still lives on social media through comments like this: “It’s sad. Parents send kids to school to get an education and kids have to deal with stuff like this. This is wrong on so many levels.”

The student who posted it – a senior at Fleming Island High School – has since been suspended and is facing possible expulsion.

These girls’ classmates stand by them and hope everyone learns a valuable lesson from this.

Olsen said, “I was mind blown about it, I’m surprised that this type of thing is still happening in 2017.”

The Clay County school district said in a statement: “We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination. Fleming island high school administration and district leadership are working together to create a school-wide plan of action to strengthen the climate and culture while celebrating the school’s diversity.”