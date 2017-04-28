Replica Columbus ships arrive in Charleston Harbor

It will take you back to 1492 when Christopher Columbus brought the Nina, Pinta, and Santa Maria to America. In the Charleston Harbor now are the most accurate replicas of the Nina and Pinta and they are open to the public starting Friday, April 28.

Captain of the Nina, Stephen Sanger, says, “Come on down, they’re open like floating museums where you can get an idea of what life was like back in the 15th century and talk to our very knowledgeable crew.”

These ships don’t only look like the original Columbus ships, but they are built like them too.

Captain Sanger says, “Constructed without the use of any electricity out in Brazil by 8th generation Portuguese shipwrights that were still using the same techniques that were dated back to when the originals were built.”

The Nina is the exact same size as the original, and at 65 feet long, many people say it is smaller than they imagined when learning about the ships in history class.

Sanger says, “Absolutely, yeah, but these ships, you know this is over 520 years ago in history and it’s big ships for the time that’s for sure.”

Only 2/3 of the ships made the journey to Charleston.

Sanger says,”The Nina and the Pinta are Portuguese caravels, only draft 7 feet. The Santa Maria, more of a cargo ship of the time, would draft about 14 feet of water, so a lot of the places we want to travel around the United States it’s very difficult to find 14 feet of water coming up to a dock.”

If you want to check the ships out for yourself, adult tickets are $8, kids are $6 and children four and under are free. The two ships will be docked at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina from Friday April 28 through May 9. They will be open every day from 9 AM- 6 PM.