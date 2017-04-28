Prescribed fire scheduled near Awendaw, McClellanville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Personnel from U.S. Forest Service will conduct a prescribed fire on Friday, April 28, in the Awendaw-McClellanville area

According to members of the Awendaw-McCellanville Consolidated Fire District, the fire will take place on Willow Hall Road/Forest Service Rd 226.

A prescribed fire is not a wildfire. It is a managed burn, conducted by trained natural resources professionals. These fires are coordinated with the South Carolina Forestry Commission and with federal and municipal fire departments.

Five hundred fifteen acres are planned to be burned.

Smoke may be visible in the area at that time. Please do not call 911 or the local fire departments to report these fires.