Physician dragged off flight settles with United

This Sunday, April 9, 2017, image made from a video provided by Audra D. Bridges shows a passenger being removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago. Video of police officers dragging the passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar Monday on social media, and a spokesman for the airline insisted that employees had no choice but to contact authorities to remove the man. (Audra D. Bridges via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – The attorney for the passenger who was dragged off a United flight for refusing to give up his seat to crew members says the city of Chicago will not be sued because the airline has accepted full responsibility in a settlement.

Thomas Demetrio announced the settlement Thursday. The airline settled with Dr. David Dao, a Kentucky physician, for an undisclosed amount.

City officials have made it clear that they expected the city would be sued because Chicago aviation security officers pulled Dao off the flight at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on April 9. But Demetrio said a suit will not be necessary after United accepted complete responsibility for what happened so quickly. He says what United did just 18 days after the incident is “unheard of” in the corporate world.

