Officials look into South Carolina high school student death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina high school student collapsed and died in a classroom, and authorities are trying to determine why it happened.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe of Chapin died at a hospital after he collapsed at Spring Hill High School on Wednesday.

Watts said an autopsy conducted Thursday did not reveal the cause of death, which means more tests will be conducted. Neither Watts nor officials of Lexington-Richland District 5 have released details about the circumstances of the teenager’s collapse.