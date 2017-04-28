Officers investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Summerville Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery Thursday night.

Authorities say on April 27, at about 9:55 p.m., Summerville Police responded to Family Dollar in reference to an armed robbery. The suspect entered the business, ran to the register and demanded money from the store employees, according to a news release.

We’re told the suspect showed what appeared to be a shotgun. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing all black outer clothing, a red undershirt, and a black item tied around his face.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.