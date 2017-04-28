Officers investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery of Dollar General on Orangeburg Road.

Authorities say the incident happened on Tuesday, April 25.

Surveillance images of the suspect as well as the getaway vehicle were released by investigators. The vehicle is a white SUV of unknown make and model.

If you have any information, call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 843-873-5111 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.