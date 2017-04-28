Nominate a mom for a Mother’s Day Makeover

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — News 2 is teaming up with a silent partner to treat one fabulous mother to a free makeover!

The transformation will take place during our newscast and we will reveal the end results live on TV Sunday, May 14.

In order to nominate a mom you must:

1. Submit a 30 to 1-minute video telling us why your mother deserves this makeover.

2. The mother must be available for the makeover on Sunday, May 14 between 8-10 a.m.

3. The contest ends on Wednesday, May 10. The winner will be picked on Thursday, May 11.

Complete the form below

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/x1v3ma210i01kg8/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>