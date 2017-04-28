Nominate a mom for a Mother’s Day Makeover

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — News 2 is teaming up with a silent partner to treat one fabulous mother to a free makeover!

The transformation will take place during our newscast and we will reveal the end results live on TV Sunday, May 14.

In order to nominate a mom you must:

1. Submit a 30 to 1-minute video telling us why your mother deserves this makeover.
2. The mother must be available for the makeover on Sunday, May 14 between 8-10 a.m.
3. The contest ends on Wednesday, May 10. The winner will be picked on Thursday, May 11.

