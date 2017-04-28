Lowcountry synagogue vandalized

West Ashley, SC (WCBD)- A bullet punched a hole in a window at Synagogue Emanue-El early Friday.

No one was injured. Charleston police are calling the incident a case of vandalism.

Officers were called to the synagogue after an employee found the bullet hole. The damaged window faces a wooded area.

According to police, no one living nearby heard the shot. Police also say there are no known threats against the synagogue.

The police department has increased its presence in the area.

In a news release, the synagogue said it is taking steps to protect its staff, families and friends.