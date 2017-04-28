Lowcountry mayors to respond to Trump’s offshore drilling executive order

By Published:
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg (Credit: WCBD/Shawn Cabbagestalk)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)  – Lowcountry mayors will respond to President Donald Trump’s expected executive order on offshore drilling locations.

The executive order could lead to the expansion of drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. Trump is set to order his interior secretary to review an Obama-era plan that dictates which locations are open to offshore drilling, with the goal of the new administration to expand operations.

The order could open to oil and gas exploration areas off Virginia and North and South Carolina, where drilling has been blocked for decades.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin, and Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil will speak at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Maritime Center with mayors Cronin and O’Neil from the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island.

