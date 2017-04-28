Lowcountry mayors respond to Trump’s offshore drilling executive order

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that will roll back restrictions on oil drilling in America’s coastal areas.

“Today, we’re unleashing American energy and clearing the way for thousands and thousands of high-paying energy jobs,” the President said.

The order also directs Energy Secretary Rick Perry to review regulations overseeing drilling and former President Barack Obama’s five-year drilling plan.

It’s Trump’s latest move to undo his predecessor’s environmental protection efforts in his first 100 days in office.

“I can’t believe that the Trump administration has now turned right around and is lifting that ban in place where offshore drilling is just not appropriate,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

U.S. Congressman Mark Sanford, (R) South Carolina, is among those expressing opposition to the executive order.

Friday, Sanford introduced the Coastal Economies Protection Act. According to a news release, the bill would suspend offshore drilling and all related activities in the waters off the East Coast for the next decade.

“The administration’s proposal is disappointing and at odds with the overwhelming chorus of voices at home speaking out against offshore drilling,” Sanford said. “I have joined local leaders, advocates, organizations, and individuals up and down the South Carolina coast in opposing offshore drilling because it poses a real threat to tourism, quality of life, and our environment.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg expressed opposition to the executive order Friday during a joint news conference with the mayors of Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms.

“The risks are just too great against our aquatic life, our environment, and our economy,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

The Mayor said Charleston does not have the

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke hailed the executive order, saying it will cement America’s position as a global energy leader and foster energy security for the American people.

