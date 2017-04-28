EMS responds to possible drowing

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are responding to a possible drowning in North Charleston.

North Charleston police, fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the Avian Place Apartments at 7:46 p.m.

Authorities tell us that they found a man floating face down in a swimming pool.

He has been taken to Trident hospital for treatment.

His condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

