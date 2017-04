(WSPA) – The Houston Texans have chosen Clemson standout Deshaun Watson in the first round of the NFL draft.

Watson was the 12th overall pick in the draft. The former Clemson quarterback got emotional while reading a letter from his mother following the pick.

Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017

Another Clemson player was also chosen in the first round of the draft.

Wide receiver Mike Williams was the 7th overall pick and will be joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

Such an amazing moment! Honored to join the @Chargers. Check out my special #NFLDraft card now on #PaniniInstant pic.twitter.com/AFoxZU4jBO — Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) April 28, 2017