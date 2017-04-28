City of Charleston working to mitigate road flooding issues

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Parts of downtown Charleston experienced flooding during when a storm produced heavy rain Monday morning.

One affected area was the intersection of Huger and King Streets. The road collected more than 6 inches of water. It caused several cars to stall as drivers tried to drive through water.

News 2 reached out to Charleston city officials to find out if there has been any progress on plans to assess drainage issues in that part of town.

Jack O’Toole, a spokesperson for the City of Charleston, said in a statement, “Currently, the city of Charleston has almost $200 million in major drainage improvements underway and, as we saw during Hurricane Matthew, many of those projects are already beginning to make a real difference. Specifically with regard to King and Huger, the city is working with FEMA now on a Hazard Mitigation grant to begin engineering work on a new drainage project in that area, which we plan to begin as soon as the grant is awarded.”