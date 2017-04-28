Child’s skull fracture prompts recall of backpack carriers

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on 82,000 child backpack carriers because of a fall hazard.

Osprey is recalling the backpack carriers because a child seated in the carrier can slip through the leg openings while being carried.

The recall includes all models of Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpack carriers manufactured between January 2012 and December 2014.

The nylon child carriers sold in three colors “Romper Red,” “Koala Grey,” and “Bouncing Blue,” have a metal frame and a gray padded child’s seat inside.

The production date is stamped on a black label sewn into the interior of the large lower zippered compartment on the back of the carrier. Recalled carriers have a production date code of S12SBPR1, S12SBPR1B, S12SBPR2, S12SBPR3, S12SBPR4, F12SBPR1, F12SBPR2, S13SB IPO, S13SBPR1, S13SBPR2, S13SBPR3, S13SBPR4, F13SBPR1, F13SBPR2, F13SBPR3, S14SBPR1, S14SBPR2, S14SBPR3, S14SBPR4, S14SBPR5.

The company received four reports of children falling through the carrier leg openings, resulting in one report of a skull fracture and one report of scratches to the head.

You should immediately stop using the carriers and contact Osprey at 866-951-5197 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at pocoseatpad@ospreypacks.com or online at http://www.ospreypacks.com for a free Seat Pad Insert for use along with the existing safety straps to secure the child in the carrier. Consumers who previously received and installed the free Seat Pad Insert in their carriers are not required to take further action.

Child Backpack Carriers were sold at REI and specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2012 to December 2015 for between $200 and $300.