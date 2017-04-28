Apple Watch users flood 911 centers with bogus calls

By Published:

Authorities in several areas across the country are issuing a warning after receiving several false 911 calls from people wearing Apple Watches.

Emergency officials are warning people who use an Apple Watch so they know the watch could easily dial 911 without warning if the Apple SOS feature is enabled.

If you do accidentally wrist-dial 911, stay on the line and let dispatchers know what happened or they will waste time calling you back to ensure that there is not a real emergency, Tolland County Mutual Aid Fire Service urges.

The Apple support web page says that making a call with SOS on an Apple Watch will automatically connect you to the local emergency number.

You can change the setting so that holding the side button won’t call emergency services automatically. To do so, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap the “My Watch” tab. Then tap “General > Emergency SOS” and turn off “Hold to Auto Call.”

If you turn off this setting, you can still use the emergency SOS slider to make a call.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s