Wanted man from RI arrested after SWAT team called to Murrells Inlet home

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – One person has been arrested after a three-hour stand-off with officers from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley, officials with the sheriff’s office responded to a tip Wednesday afternoon that a man wanted from Rhode Island was at the house.

News13 crews on scene report around 10 Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a K-9 unit, and SWAT team with full armor and rifles were at the location. Around 1 p.m., Murrells Inlet Fire Department also arrived at the scene.

William J Blair, 34, was taken into custody and taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center. Officials say he was a visitor at the house.

Lt. Col. Kevin Barry with Rhode Island State Police says Blair was wanted on four counts of threats towards a public official which included two threats towards a sheriff and two towards state troopers and one count of harassing phone calls.

“Officers came to the residence, Mr. Blair refused to come out, negotiations went on for a brief time. SWAT team was summoned. Eventually, Mr. Blair took a telephone call. Negotiators talked him into coming out onto the porch. He was taken with less than lethal force,” said Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, more charges are pending.