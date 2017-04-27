Upstate apartment complex at center of international drug investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials from Homeland Security Investigations are conducting a federal drug investigation at South Ridge Apartments in downtown Greenville, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Investigators are working to test the drug they found at an apartment but those tests have not been completed so officials are not releasing the name of that drug.

Officials say this is a customs operation due to items illegally crossing the border.

They say the investigation does not include a meth lab, and there is no threat to anyone in the area.

The investigation has been ongoing for some time, according to a spokesperson. Investigators were also at a home in Greer.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the hazmat operation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.