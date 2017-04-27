Two Tigers picked in first round: Watson and Williams go early in NFL draft

The Houston Texans addressed their need at quarterback by trading with Cleveland to select Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick.

The Texans traded away the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft as well as their first-round selection next season to nab Watson.

The Browns already have Houston’s second-round pick in 2018 after the trade for Brock Osweiler this offseason. Houston was in desperate need of a quarterback because they gave up on Osweiler after one inconsistent season.

The only quarterbacks on the roster were Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden.

Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns last season to lead Clemson to the national title.

Watson was not the only Tiger to go in the first round.

The Chargers have used their first draft choice after their move to Los Angeles on Clemson receiver Mike Williams.

The 6-foot-3 Williams won the national title last season, and the Chargers passed over a handful of elite defensive prospects to add a big-play target for Philip Rivers with the seventh overall selection.

The Chargers have been looking for a dominant receiver since Vincent Jackson left for Tampa Bay in 2012. Their top pass-catcher last season in San Diego was 6-foot-4 Tyrell Williams, who could team with his new teammates to provide an imposing size matchup for any defense.

Williams is the second receiver taken in the first seven picks.