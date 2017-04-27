Two Ridgeville men arrested for shooting near BEC workers.

Thursday afternoon deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of subjects brandishing a firearm and shooting in the proximity of workers from Berkeley Electric Co-Op. The line workers were in the area of the 1700 block Mudville Road conducting scheduled utility work.

According to the investigation and witness statements, two subjects were in a truck that was driving by 1732 Mudville Road when one of the occupants brandished a firearm and began to shoot the firearm. The subjects were located, detained and ultimately arrested.

Donald Watson Eadie Jr., age 39, of Mudville Road was arrested along with Jasper Marvin Gill, age 32, also of Mudville Road. Both have charges relating to this incident that are pending the issuance of warrants. Gill was out on bond from both Dorchester and Charleston counties.

While conducting a search warrant at related address on Mudville Road, several firearms and long guns were located along with suspected methamphetamine.

There were no reported injuries.