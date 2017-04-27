South Carolina officers wound suspect who shot at them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina police officers have wounded a suspect who fired at them after shooting a man at a gasoline station.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the shooting happened Wednesday about midday at a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Holbrook said officers were called about someone acting erratically. He said as officers arrived, a man ran out of the store and toward a nearby gas station, where he shot and wounded a person pumping gas.

Holbrook said the suspect ran toward officers, firing at them. They returned fire.

Both the person pumping gasoline and the suspect are in surgery. There was no word on their conditions.

Holbrook said two officers fired.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. They did not release the races of the officers or the wounded suspect.