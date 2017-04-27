Public safety officer injured at Lexington hospital; opens fire on suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A public safety officer was injured following an incident at Lexington Medical Center, Thursday morning.

According to hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson, at 7:45 a.m. on April 27, a Lexington Medical Center Public Safety officer responded to a situation with a person in a car on the hospital campus.

Following a confrontation, the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after the suspect’s car hit him.

Midlands television stations WIS and WLTX report the officer opened fire on the suspect, but the suspect was not wounded.

We’re told the suspect was spotted a short time later and arrested by deputies of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released. We do know the two individuals are males.

At this time, there is no risk to visitors, patients or staff at Lexington Medical Center, Wilson added.

