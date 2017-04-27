Police: Trooper slaying suspect shot dead

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Bear, Del. Delaware State Police say a trooper has been taken to a hospital after being shot at the convenience store. The trooper, who was on duty at the time, was taken to Christiana Hospital. (Damian Giletto/The News Journal via AP)

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) – Authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting a Delaware state trooper has been shot and killed by officers after an overnight standoff.

Delaware State Police announced in a statement that the man walked out of the home Thursday morning, “engaged officers” and was shot by law enforcement. He died at the scene.

The unidentified man suspected in the trooper’s fatal shooting had been barricaded inside the house in Middletown since Wednesday as police tried to make contact and persuade him to surrender. Police say officers outside came under fire Wednesday evening and early Thursday. Police blew off the front door and several windows, but didn’t immediately enter the home.

The trooper, Cpl. Stephen Ballard, was slain Wednesday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bear while investigating a car with two suspicious people.

