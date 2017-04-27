Parents surprise son with autism with personal Blockbuster store

(WFLA) — A touching moment one family shared with their son, who has autism, has gone viral on social media.

Twitter user @Javiii_Zuniga posted photos of his brother, who is on the spectrum, when their family surprised him by replicating his very own Blockbuster store in their home.

“My autistic brother was sad that Blockbuster was closing down,” @Javiii_Zuniga wrote on Twitter. “So my parents made a mini one at home for him!”

As you can see in the photos, he loved being surprised by his parents with his Blockbuster wall of DVDs.

@Javiii_Zuniga said his brother is non-verbal, but he was smiling, clapping and laughing with joy when their parents showed him the surprise.

