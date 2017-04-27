Officials to hold meeting on Clements Ferry Road Widening Project

The project consists of widening Clements Ferry Road for approximately 4.5 miles from Jack Primus Road to SC 41. The improvements involve widening the two-lane road to a four-lane curb and gutter section, with a raised planted median and multi-use path along one side of the road.

We’re told the stretch of road has a current annual average daily traffic of 14,200 and includes two signalized intersections, approximately 100 properties that will need to be purchased and various utilities that will need to be relocated.