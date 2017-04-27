Officials to hold meeting on Clements Ferry Road Widening Project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County officials will hold a public meeting concerning the Clements Ferry Road Widening Project on Thursday evening.
The meeting will be held on April 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Philip Simmons Middle School. Attendees will be able to view displays and will have the opportunity to provide written comments. Comments will be accepted through May 11, 2017.
The project consists of widening Clements Ferry Road for approximately 4.5 miles from Jack Primus Road to SC 41. The improvements involve widening the two-lane road to a four-lane curb and gutter section, with a raised planted median and multi-use path along one side of the road.
We’re told the stretch of road has a current annual average daily traffic of 14,200 and includes two signalized intersections, approximately 100 properties that will need to be purchased and various utilities that will need to be relocated.
Preliminary geometric design is underway. Environmental field work and supplemental topographic surveys are also underway.
|Design Consultant:
|ICE
|Design Status:
|Underway
|ROW Status:
|Scheduled to begin 2017
|Utility Status:
|TBD
|Construction Contractor:
|To be determined
|Construction Status:
|Scheduled to begin 2019
Financial Status:
|Preliminary Engineering
|Right-of-Way
|Construction
|Budget
|$2,770,000
|$5,250,000
|$28,900,000
|Contract
|$1,242,938 (Right of Way Plans)
|TBD
|TBD
|Expended to Date
|$465,599
|0
|0
|Cost to Complete
|$2,304,401
|$5,250,000
|$28,900,000
Preliminary Schedule:
Schedule Description:
Design phase is mid Q1, 2016 thru mid Q2, 2017. Right of Way phase is mid Q2, 2017 thru Q2, 2019. Construction phase is Q3, 2019 thru Q2, 2021.
For more from Berkeley County, click here.