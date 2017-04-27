News outlets sue state House GOP Caucus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A coalition of news outlets including The Associated Press has sued the state House Republican Caucus in South Carolina. The lawsuit’s purpose is to gain access to the caucus’s records involving a political consultant under scrutiny as part of a growing probe of possible Statehouse corruption.

The lawsuit filed Thursday asks a judge to declare that the caucus is a public body subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act. As such, the suit argues, the caucus should make its records and meetings public.

The caucus has denied a request to view payment records to the firms of Richard Quinn and his son, former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn. Neither has been charged with any crime.

Caucus attorney Mark Moore said he hasn’t reviewed the lawsuit but is comfortable with the caucus’s legal positions.

